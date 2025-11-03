analyst working on laptop
This Intuitive Machines Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora initiated coverage on Alliance Laundry Holdings (NYSE:ALH) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $30. Alliance Laundry shares closed at $26.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $11. Pitney Bowes shares closed at $9.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Greg Parrish initiated coverage on Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $45. Phoenix Education shares closed at $36.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Intuitive Machines closed at $11.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Chris Parkinson initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE:Q) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $110. See how other analysts view this stock.

