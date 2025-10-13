Analyst analyzing charts on screen
October 13, 2025 8:25 AM 1 min read

This Monopar Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Ami Fadia initiated coverage on GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. GH Research shares closed at $12.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell initiated coverage on Netskope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27. Netskope shares closed at $21.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $125. Monopar Therapeutics shares closed at $87.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay initiated coverage on WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE:WBI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $21. WaterBridge shares closed at $24.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Berenberg analyst Kai Klose initiated coverage on NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22. Netstreit shares closed at $18.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

