This Coinbase Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey D. Hammond initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $145. Builders FirstSource shares closed at $121.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Andrew Harte initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $410. Coinbase shares closed at $337.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond initiated coverage on Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) with a Sector Weight rating. Pool shares closed at $310.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AARD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed at $13.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage on WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $34. Whitefiber shares closed at $27.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.