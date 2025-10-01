coinbase logo on mobile
October 1, 2025 7:40 AM 1 min read

This Coinbase Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey D. Hammond initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $145. Builders FirstSource shares closed at $121.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Andrew Harte initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $410. Coinbase shares closed at $337.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond initiated coverage on Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) with a Sector Weight rating. Pool shares closed at $310.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AARD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed at $13.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage on WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $34. Whitefiber shares closed at $27.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AARD Logo
AARDAardvark Therapeutics Inc
$13.501.58%
Overview
BLDR Logo
BLDRBuilders FirstSource Inc
$121.00-0.21%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$345.052.24%
POOL Logo
POOLPool Corp
$310.07-%
WYFI Logo
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$27.10-0.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved