September 25, 2025 8:42 AM 1 min read

This Biogen Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee initiated coverage on Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $117. Oklo shares closed at $131.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $211. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $186.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $190. Biogen shares closed at $137.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. Webull shares closed at $13.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Contineum Therapeutics shares closed at $10.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

