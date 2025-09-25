This Biogen Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee initiated coverage on Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $117. Oklo shares closed at $131.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $211. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $186.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $190. Biogen shares closed at $137.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. Webull shares closed at $13.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Contineum Therapeutics shares closed at $10.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.