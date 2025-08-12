This Assurant Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

BMO Capital analyst Charlie Lederer initiated coverage on Assurant, Inc . AIZ with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $238. Assurant shares closed at $205.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc . SAIL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26. SailPoint shares closed at $18.34 on Monday.

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra initiated coverage on GSR III Acquisition Corp. GSRT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. GSR III Acquisition shares closed at $10.34 on Monday.

