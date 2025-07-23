This Celsius Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff initiated coverage on Coincheck Group N.V. CNCK with a Sector Weight rating. Coincheck shares closed at $5.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ananda Ghosh initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics, Inc . MAZE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $34. Maze Therapeutics shares closed at $16.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital GLXY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35. Galaxy Digital shares closed at $29.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $44.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. D-Wave Quantum shares closed at $17.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

