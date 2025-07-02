This Block Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage on CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100. Cava Group shares closed at $82.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics, Inc . ZVRA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Zevra Therapeutics shares closed at $8.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on Block, Inc . XYZ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Block shares closed at $68.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng initiated coverage on Amcor plc AMCR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Amcor shares closed at $9.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok initiated coverage on Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $17. Oscar Health shares closed at $20.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

