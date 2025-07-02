This Block Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage on CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100. Cava Group shares closed at $82.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Zevra Therapeutics shares closed at $8.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage on Block, Inc. XYZ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Block shares closed at $68.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Philip Ng initiated coverage on Amcor plc AMCR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Amcor shares closed at $9.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Andrew Mok initiated coverage on Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $17. Oscar Health shares closed at $20.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
