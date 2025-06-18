June 18, 2025 8:34 AM 1 min read

This Verve Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

  • Jefferies analyst Roger Song downgraded the rating for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $28 to $11. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • LifeSci Capital analyst Cory Jubinville downgraded Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $12 price target. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Vicky Wei downgraded Smart Share Global Limited EM from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $1 to $1.25. Smart Share Global shares closed at $1.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded Verve Therapeutics VERV from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $13.5. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying VERV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Comments

