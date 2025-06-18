This Verve Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Roger Song downgraded the rating for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $28 to $11. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- LifeSci Capital analyst Cory Jubinville downgraded Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $12 price target. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday.. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vicky Wei downgraded Smart Share Global Limited EM from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $1 to $1.25. Smart Share Global shares closed at $1.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor downgraded Verve Therapeutics VERV from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $13.5. Verve Therapeutics shares closed at $11.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
