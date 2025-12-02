This T-Mobile US Analyst Is No Longer Bearish On Potential Acceleration In Organic Growth

The next catalysts for T-Mobile US Inc's (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock would come from the fourth-quarter results and 2026/2027 guidance, which could indicate "an acceleration in organic growth rates following investment in 2025," according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The T-Mobile US Analyst: Analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded the rating from Underweight to Sector Weight.

The T-Mobile US Thesis: The stock has lost 12.5% since July, during which time the S&P 500 has added 9.9%,Nispel said in the upgrade note.

He added that the near-term risk/reward "appears more neutral at these levels" given:

Potential for reaccelerating organic EBITDA growth into 2026/2027, following a year of investment

Fears around a resurgence in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), which may not happen soon

"We think with organic growth reaccelerating toward 7%+ in ’26/’27 vs. ~5% in ’25, the NT bear case becomes harder to justify," the analyst wrote. The longer-term bear thesis "remains intact," he further stated.

TMUS Price Action: Shares of T-Mobile US had risen by 0.36% to $207.36 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

