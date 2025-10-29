Visa Inc (NYSE:V) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results and fiscal 2026 guidance higher than expected.

The Visa Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang reiterated an Overweight rating and a $430 price target.

The Visa Thesis: The company's revenues came in at $10.72 billion, topping Street expectations of $10.62 billion.

Visa owes the growth to higher Data Processing yields and lower incentives, Huang said in the note.

Visa's pricing remained accretive during the quarter, "driving yield expansion modestly ahead of our expectations," he added.

Management indicated that "controllable trends," especially pricing, are likely to sustain in the near term, with relatively stable volume growth in October, the analyst stated.

Visa's fiscal 2026 guidance reflects low-double-digit organic revenue growth, ahead of the guidance provided earlier, "which we attribute to better near-term growth visibility driven by pricing," he further wrote.

V Price Action: Shares of Visa had declined by 0.15% to $346.39 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

