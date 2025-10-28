Investor optimism is fading ahead of Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SBUX) fourth-quarter earnings, with fresh caution building around 2026 expectations.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated the Perform rating on Starbucks Corporation. Bittner maintains a cautious stance ahead of October 29, fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

The analyst notes consensus earnings per share fell 37% over 12 months, with revision risks still lingering. He argues 2026 Street models understate per-store operating costs and assume healthier same-store sales, including +2.2% traffic.

Guidance Uncertainty Looms

The analyst is uncertain Starbucks will issue 2026 guidance on its fourth-quarter call.

Starbucks typically offers that outlook, yet he cautions this update may slip. Instead, he expects a fuller framework at an Investor Day in early 2026.

In his model, the fourth quarter of 2025 EPS is 55 cents, versus a consensus of 57 cents.

He sees North America same-store sales down 1.0%, versus the Street’s 0.5% decline.

International same-store sales are projected up 2.0%, in line with Street estimates.

The analyst lowers his 2026 EPS to $2.34, second-lowest among 31 analysts, versus $2.59 consensus.

Bittner says management expects faster traffic from its “green apron service” initiative. The plan adds labor hours and tightens operations to boost throughput.

Street models assume 2026 same-store sales include low single-digit positive traffic. That follows a two-year, 9% cumulative traffic decline.

The analyst projects healthier 2026 traffic, yet still below consensus.

He cites tougher competition and lingering price-value concerns.

Bittner’s model shows per-store operating expenses rising about 7% in 2025. He expects mid-single-digit growth in 2026, including $500 million for labor.

Per the analyst, Street underestimates 2026 store opex by only 2.5%.

Every 100 basis points of weekly opex growth trims EPS by roughly 10 cents.

Offsets must come from stronger comps or deeper G&A cuts.

Price Action: SBUX shares were trading lower by 1.31% to $86.07 at last check Tuesday.

