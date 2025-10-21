Why Is PACCAR Stock Gaining Today?

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reaffirmed its long-term investment strategy in the third quarter, emphasizing technology-driven efficiencies and steady capital spending despite softer truck sales.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.12, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17. Quarterly sales of $6.107 billion missed the Street view of $6.371 billion.

Truck revenues totaled $4.381 billion, down from $6.027 billion a year ago.

Also Read: 5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

PACCAR Parts achieved an increased pretax profit of $410 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $406.7 million earned in the third quarter of 2024.

“Technology solutions such as Managed Dealer Inventory, connected trucks, and innovative programs such as Fleet Services provide a comprehensive framework that delivers a myriad of benefits to our customers,” noted Bryan Sitko, PACCAR vice president and PACCAR Parts general manager.

In the U.S. and Canada, the company’s revenues decreased to $3.98 billion, down from $5.061 billion.

PACCAR will open a new 180,000 sq. ft. PDC in Calgary, Canada, next year. It will expedite parts delivery to dealers and customers in the region.

Investments

PACCAR invested $156 million in capital projects and $111 million in research and development expenses.

Brice Poplawski, senior vice president and CFO, said, “Capital expenditures are projected to be in the range of $750-$775 million and research and development expenses are estimated to be in the range $450-$465 million in 2025. PACCAR estimates that it will invest $725-$775 million in capital projects and $450-$500 million in research and development expenses in 2026.”

The company exited the quarter with Cash and marketable securities worth $9.068 billion. Inventories totaled $2.296 billion at quarter-end.

Price Action: PCAR shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $100.83 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock