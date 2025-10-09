Nvidia Stock 'Born To Run': Analyst Channels Bruce Springsteen With $300 Price Target

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock hit new all-time highs on Thursday with the company landing a new artificial intelligence deal with the United Arab Emirates. An Nvidia analyst sees the stock continuing to trade higher in the next 12 months as a leader in the AI sector.

The NVDA Analyst: Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse maintained an Overweight rating on Nvidia and raised the price target from $240 to $300.

The Analyst Takeaways: After hosting Nvidia management, including CEO Jensen Huang, Cantor Fitzgerald sees things moving "at exponential speed" for the technology giant.

"As one would expect, Jensen was quite bullish and with great reason, in our view," Muse said. "We are still in the early innings of a multi-trillion AI infrastructure build-out with just the Hyperscalers providing significant line-of-sight into hundreds of billions of demand for the next handful of years."

The analyst says AI is not in a bubble, but rather the early innings of the investment cycle.

The visit with management focused heavily on Nvidia's partnerships, including its new deal with OpenAI.

"We do not see a scenario where NVDA does not secure at least 75% of the AI Accelerator market over time."

Muse said Nvidia is a platform company with an approach of being a supplier to multiple companies rather than just having one business.

"NVDA is the only AI company that works with every AI company. NVDA is also the only AI Infrastructure company that works with every AI Infrastructure company. We view this as a sustainable competitive moat for NVDA."

After the meeting, Muse said he is more confident in Nvidia's market share going forward and its potential to hit $8 in earnings per share for calendar year 2026 and $11 in earnings per share in calendar year 2027.

The analyst highlights that his estimates are significantly ahead of analyst consensus estimates of $6.26 and $7.36 for calendar years 2026 and 2027 respectively.

"Considering a backdrop of out-year consensus potentially still 50% too low, NVDA remains our Top Pick and continues to offer the most upside."

Muse also estimates Nvidia could have earnings per share of $50 in calendar year 2030, helped by the AI infrastructure market hitting $3 trillion to $4 trillion.

"In the words of the Boss… Baby, NVDA was (and continues to be) Born to Run…." Muse says, channeling the Bruce Springsteen song.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock trades at $192.66 on Thursday, hitting new split-adjusted all-time highs of $195.30. Nvidia stock is up 39.3% year-to-date in 2025.

