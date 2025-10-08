NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang had praise for billionaire Elon Musk when asked about an investment in xAI on Wednesday.

Investing In Elon Musk

As a leader in the artificial intelligence sector, Nvidia regularly invests in companies in the space. The topic was brought up during an interview between CNBC and Huang on Wednesday.

"xAI, I'm super excited about the financing opportunity that they're doing. You know, the only, the only regret I have about xAI, we're an investor already, that the only regret I have is I didn't give him more money," Huang said of Musk and his AI company.

Huang said Musk asked Nvidia if they wanted to invest in the new round and he was "delighted" to be asked.

"Almost everything that Elon is part of, you really want to be part of as well."

Huang said the funding is "not vendor financing, per se," which comes as a report said the funding would be used to help buy Nvidia GPUs.

"That's an investment into a really great future company."

Read Also: Jensen Huang Drops Bombshell Warning: Nvidia’s Guidance Assumes ‘China Zero’ — Says US Could ‘Hurt American Companies Worse’ With Total Tech Ban

Future of AI

The Nvidia CEO said the transition from CPU to generative AI computing powered by GPUs "is just starting."

"That transition is just starting, so we've got to build into half a trillion dollars worth of capacity infrastructure that's already naturally growing by itself, and we're in the beginning phases of that work," Huang said.

The Nvidia CEO said the new generation of AI companies includes OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI.

Asked who is going to pay for the buildup, Huang said it could be companies and consumers.

"You know, a lot of OpenAI customers are consumers, and they're paying for it."

Huang also highlighted that there are general intelligence and specialized intelligence companies with room for multiple competitors in the space.

"We're always looking for great startups to invest in. One of my favorite ones was CoreWeave."

Similar to his call for wishing he had invested more in xAI, Huang said something similar about CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV), which went public earlier this year.

"All of these investments that we've made recently, we've made some really terrific investments and largely, my only regret is that we didn't invest more."

Photo: jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock