Marvell Technology Adds $5 Billion To Share Buyback Plan, Strong Growth Outlook For Datacenter, AI

Shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) came under pressure in early trading on Thursday, despite the company announcing a big share buyback authorization.

Here are some key analyst takeaways from the JPMorgan Fireside Chat with Marvell Technology's CEO on Wednesday:

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $78 to $88.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating and a price target of $120.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

BofA Securities: The confident tone of Marvell Technology's CEO and the higher buyback activity "improves our optimism" in the company’s prospects for 2026 and 2027, Arya said in a note. The company announced a share repurchase program of $5 billion, in addition to around $1.7 billion remaining in its existing plan, which totals nearly 10% of its outstanding stock, he added.

Apart from AI compute and optics, the company has "storage, switching, AECs, NICs, and other AI assets," each of which could represent a TAM (total addressable market) of over $1 billion, the analyst stated. He reiterated the Neutral rating due to:

The company's AI business growth underperforms its peers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) customer business being sequentially flattish

(NASDAQ: AMZN) customer business being sequentially flattish New Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) project has limited history of ramping any large accelerator ASICs

JPMorgan: The new stock repurchase program "underscoring management's confidence in the company's forward growth profile," Sur wrote. His key takeaways were:

Management expects broad-based growth in the AI, datacenter and cyclical end markets in 2026

The datacenter segment, including AI, is poised to grow at least in line with overall capex spending in 2026, with accelerating revenue growth expected in 2027 and 2028

AI custom ASIC revenues are expected to grow at least 18%-20% in 2026

Optical networking business has strong momentum and is expanding into scale-up networking

Emerging datacenter business segment is poised for growth

MRVL Price Action: Shares of Marvell Technology had declined by 2.10% to $78.41 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More: AI Chip Stocks Gain After Oracle Earnings And Mega Cloud Deals

Photo: Shutterstock