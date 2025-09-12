Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap'

- Resideo Technologies is "interesting, even up here," says Cramer.
- Jim Cramer says Canadian National Railway is "way too cheap."
- Want to trade this news? Get access to the 34-0 income strategy that loves volatility →
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Canadian National Railway Company CNI, saying it's “way too cheap.”
CN and CSX CSX announced on Sept. 9 an agreement to develop a new intermodal service into Nashville, Tennessee.
When asked about MP Materials Corp. MP, he said, “I think you're fine, but don't — please, don't — buy any more. You're fine with what you have.”
Lending support to his choice, DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville, on Sept. 2, maintained MP Materials with a Buy and raised the price target from $32 to $82.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI is “interesting, even up here,” Cramer said.
Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, on Aug. 12, upgraded Resideo Technologies from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $24 to $35.
Price Action:
- MP Materials shares gained 0.9% to settle at $63.03 on Thursday.
- Resideo Technologies shares rose 1.4% to close at $36.71.
- Canadian National Railway shares gained 1.6% to settle at $93.93 on Thursday.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.