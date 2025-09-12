Jim Cramer
September 12, 2025 7:58 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Canadian National Railway Company CNI, saying it's “way too cheap.”

CN and CSX CSX announced on Sept. 9 an agreement to develop a new intermodal service into Nashville, Tennessee.

When asked about MP Materials Corp. MP, he said, “I think you're fine, but don't — please, don't — buy any more. You're fine with what you have.”

Lending support to his choice, DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville, on Sept. 2, maintained MP Materials with a Buy and raised the price target from $32 to $82.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI is “interesting, even up here,” Cramer said.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, on Aug. 12, upgraded Resideo Technologies from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $24 to $35.

Price Action:

  • MP Materials shares gained 0.9% to settle at $63.03 on Thursday.
  • Resideo Technologies shares rose 1.4% to close at $36.71.
  • Canadian National Railway shares gained 1.6% to settle at $93.93 on Thursday.

