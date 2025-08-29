Autodesk logo on smartphone screen against a financial chart background
August 29, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Autodesk Stock Soars As Analysts Cheer Q2 Beat, 'Continued Momentum'

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares rallied in early trading on Friday after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter results.

Here are some analyst takeaways.

  • Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $345 to $355.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Neutral rating, while lifting the price target from $300 to $320.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Rosenblatt Securities: Autodesk reported revenue of $1,763 million, up 17% year-on-year, topping consensus of $1,724.7 million, Abernethy said in a note. The transaction model shift contributed around 6% to revenue growth, he added.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, beating consensus of $2.45 per share, the analyst stated. "With the solid Q2, Autodesk increased its FY26 revenue growth outlook to 9%-10% (up ~1% ex-model), with slightly improved operating margins of 37%," he further wrote.

Goldman Sachs: Autodesk delivered a stronger-than-expected outperformance in the second quarter, Rangan said. Revenues and earnings came in 2.2% and 7% higher than consensus, while free cash flows were higher by 103%, he added.

Autodesk experienced "continued momentum from the new Transaction Model," the analyst stated. While company has the ability to deliver on its goal of achieving operating margins of 41% by fiscal 2029, "we prefer to await further clarity around other elements of the long-term strategic framework (upcoming Investor Day on Oct. 7th)," Rangan further wrote.

ADSK Price Action: Shares of Autodesk had risen by 7.93% to $311.36 at the time of publication on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:
These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Autodesk Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Photo: Piotr Swat from Shutterstock

ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$311.287.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.84
Growth
90.84
Quality
43.27
Value
14.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved