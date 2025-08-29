Autodesk Stock Soars As Analysts Cheer Q2 Beat, 'Continued Momentum'

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares rallied in early trading on Friday after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter results.

Here are some analyst takeaways.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $345 to $355.

maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $345 to $355. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Neutral rating, while lifting the price target from $300 to $320.

Rosenblatt Securities: Autodesk reported revenue of $1,763 million, up 17% year-on-year, topping consensus of $1,724.7 million, Abernethy said in a note. The transaction model shift contributed around 6% to revenue growth, he added.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, beating consensus of $2.45 per share, the analyst stated. "With the solid Q2, Autodesk increased its FY26 revenue growth outlook to 9%-10% (up ~1% ex-model), with slightly improved operating margins of 37%," he further wrote.

Goldman Sachs: Autodesk delivered a stronger-than-expected outperformance in the second quarter, Rangan said. Revenues and earnings came in 2.2% and 7% higher than consensus, while free cash flows were higher by 103%, he added.

Autodesk experienced "continued momentum from the new Transaction Model," the analyst stated. While company has the ability to deliver on its goal of achieving operating margins of 41% by fiscal 2029, "we prefer to await further clarity around other elements of the long-term strategic framework (upcoming Investor Day on Oct. 7th)," Rangan further wrote.

ADSK Price Action: Shares of Autodesk had risen by 7.93% to $311.36 at the time of publication on Friday.

Photo: Piotr Swat from Shutterstock