Autodesk Stock Jumps 10% On Strong Q2 Earnings

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are rising in Thursday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s second-quarter financial results. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

What To Know: Autodesk said second-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $1.76 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.72 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating estimates of $2.45 per share.

“We’re excited about the road ahead — not only because of the industry-leading AI tools and foundation models we are creating, but also because of the go-to-market, industry cloud, and platform ecosystem we’ve built over the last decade to scale AI successfully,” said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk.

Autodesk noted that the SEC and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California notified the company last week that they were closing matters related to an internal investigation, which may be fueling some of the momentum in shares in after-hours trading.

What’s Ahead: Autodesk expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion versus estimates of $1.77 billion. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.48 to $2.51 per share versus estimates of $2.39 per share.

Autodesk raised its full-year guidance from a range of $6.92 billion to $7 billion to a new range of $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion versus estimates of $6.97 billion. The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast from a range of $9.50 to $9.73 per share to a new range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share versus estimates of $9.66 per share.

Autodesk executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 5 p.m. ET.

ADSK Price Action: Autodesk shares were up 10.92% in after-hours, trading at $320 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

