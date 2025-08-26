Snowflake logo
August 26, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Snowflake Analyst Remains Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Release

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Snowflake Inc SNOW is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday.

Of the 27 data points collected on the company, 85% are positive this quarter versus 50% in the previous quarter, according to Citizens JMP Securities.

The Snowflake Analyst: Analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and price target of $260.

The Snowflake Thesis: Snowflake guided to product revenue growth of 25% for the quarter, representing a sequential deceleration from 26%, which requires "only a 2% beat to drive acceleration compared to the 5% beat last quarter," Walravens said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

A report published by the MIT Networked Agents and Decentralized AI (NANDA) initiative suggests that there is widespread adoption of tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, but "even more widespread (95%) failure to achieve measurable P&L impact," the analyst wrote. This is mainly because most GenAI systems do not learn, he added.

The company addresses a huge opportunity that is expected to more than double to $355 billion in 2029, from $170 billion in 2024 and the TAM (total addressable market) is large enough for both Snowflake and its rival Databricks, Walravens further stated.

SNOW Price Action: Shares of Snowflake is flat at $194.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:
Retail Investors’ Top Stocks With Q2 Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More

Photo: Shutterstock

SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$194.53-0.08%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.10
Growth
15.85
Quality
N/A
Value
6.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved