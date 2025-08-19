Amer Sports, Inc. AS shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents.

Quarterly sales of $1.24 billion (+23% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.18 billion.

Also Read: Cathie Wood’s ARKK Is Beating Big Tech Like It’s 2020 Again — But With A Twist

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach reiterated the Buy rating on Amer Sports, with a price forecast of $45.

According to Roach, Amer Sports delivered strong results despite high investor expectations, with a solid beat and raised annual outlook even as tariffs posed a headwind.

He noted Salomon brand drove the outperformance, showing sequential acceleration despite tougher comparisons, with omni-channel sales up 28%, operating profit up 35% year-over-year, and margins expanding over 700 basis points.

However, Technical Apparel growth was more in line with expectations, with comps at +15% but showing slower sequential growth. Roach added that Greater China momentum and DTC strength were highlights, while management’s third-quarter revenue guidance above consensus signals continued momentum into the next quarter.

Roach highlighted key downside risks for Amer Sports, including slower-than-expected growth in Greater China, weaker brand momentum if innovation slows, and potential concerns around the corporate structure such as its Cayman Islands incorporation and changes in backing from major shareholders.

The analyst also pointed to risks from limited or lower-quality real estate availability.

Roach said that the team will look for more detail on the call regarding revenue drivers by geography and channel, focusing on the durability of China’s growth momentum and the slight sequential slowdown in the Americas.

The analyst added they also want an update on management’s view of Arc’teryx’s comp potential across regions and the related margin flow-through opportunity.

Price Action: AS shares are trading lower by 6.28% to $35.15 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read now:

Photo via Shutterstock