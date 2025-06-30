June 30, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read

Crocs To Sacrifice Sales To Protect Margins, Analyst Cuts Price Target

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Crocs Inc's CROX management is likely focusing on keeping inventory clean against a softer wholesale backdrop, rather than trying to meet sales targets, in order to help protect margins, according to Bank of America Securities.

The Crocs Analyst: Analyst Christopher Nardone maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $140 to $135.

The Crocs Thesis: With shares down 14% from their peak following the company's first-quarter earnings release in May, the stock now prices in "a more cautious US wholesale environment," Nardone said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

He lowering the full-year earnings estimate by 2% to $13.00 per share, versus consensus of $12.80 per share.

"There are a lot of moving parts but the key driver to our lower forecast is lower wholesale sales (both brands); this is partly offset by improving FX rates and a slightly better GM forecast," the analyst wrote.

Despite a worsening macro backdrop, Crocs should be able to achieve the earnings estimate due to its "margin defensibility," he further stated.

CROX Price Action: Shares of Crocs had risen by 0.81% to $139.06 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

CROX Logo
CROXCrocs Inc
$102.21-0.79%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.30
Growth
44.29
Quality
87.79
Value
43.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved