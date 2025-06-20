Equifax Doubles Down On Growth Plan Despite Mortgage Market Woes

Zinger Key Points
- Equifax reaffirmed its FY25 and long-term guidance for revenue growth and earnings.
- The company also announced to return around $1B per year to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
Equifax Inc's EFX latest Investor Day event increased confidence in the company being able to achieve its 2025 and long-term guidance "by focusing on efficient growth despite a choppy mortgage market," according to Needham.
The Equifax Analyst: Analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating and price target of $295.
The Equifax Thesis: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth of 5%–7.1% for FXN and earnings of $7.45 per share at the midpoint, Peterson said in the note.
Equifax also reiterated its long-term targets of 8%–12% revenue growth run rate, with 7%–10% organic revenue growth, he added.
"The company plans to invest ~$1B annually in CapEx/M&A, while returning an additional ~$1B per year to shareholders through dividends and buybacks," the analyst wrote.
Importantly, these targets do not consider any recovery in the mortgage market, "which would be a $1.2B revenue opportunity" when trends begin normalizing.
EFX Price Action: Shares of Equifax had risen by 0.74% to $255.26 at the time of publication on Friday.
