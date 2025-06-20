June 20, 2025 1:05 PM 1 min read

Equifax Doubles Down On Growth Plan Despite Mortgage Market Woes

Zinger Key Points

Equifax Inc's EFX latest Investor Day event increased confidence in the company being able to achieve its 2025 and long-term guidance "by focusing on efficient growth despite a choppy mortgage market," according to Needham.

The Equifax Analyst: Analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating and price target of $295.

The Equifax Thesis: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth of 5%–7.1% for FXN and earnings of $7.45 per share at the midpoint, Peterson said in the note.

Equifax also reiterated its long-term targets of 8%–12% revenue growth run rate, with 7%–10% organic revenue growth, he added.

"The company plans to invest ~$1B annually in CapEx/M&A, while returning an additional ~$1B per year to shareholders through dividends and buybacks," the analyst wrote.

Importantly, these targets do not consider any recovery in the mortgage market, "which would be a $1.2B revenue opportunity" when trends begin normalizing.

EFX Price Action: Shares of Equifax had risen by 0.74% to $255.26 at the time of publication on Friday.

