'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Sees $10 Trillion Potential In Palantir, But Cautions: 'One Bad Quarter And It's Down 50%'

Former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli expressed bullish views on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR while cautioning investors about the stock’s inherent volatility during an interview with popular PLTR investor Amit Kukreja.

What Happened: Shkreli, popularly known as "Pharma Bro," provided a detailed analysis of Palantir's enterprise artificial intelligence implementation strategy, explaining how the company helps Fortune 500 businesses automate complex processes using large language models.

“What Palantir does is they take LLM and go to businesses that don’t understand how to implement them across enterprises,” Shkreli said in conversation with Kukreja.

Shkreli projected the company could achieve $16 billion in free cash flow within five years, potentially justifying a trillion-dollar valuation. He emphasized Palantir’s 60% free cash flow margins and compared the investment opportunity to Google‘s early public offering.

“There’s no reason they can’t be a $10 trillion company,” Shkreli said, citing the company’s total addressable market spanning all Fortune 500 inefficiencies.

Palantir’s current market cap stands at $310 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

However, he warned investors about execution risks, noting “one bad quarter and it’s down 50%.” Shkreli characterized the stock as requiring “execution to perfection” from management.

See Also: Michael Saylor Asks Joe Rogan For A Chat: ‘Let’s Talk About Bitcoin’

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Why It Matters: Shkreli’s analysis comes amid strong market performance for Palantir. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $883.86 million.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives projects the stock could reach above $400 per share, calling Palantir the “Messi of AI” and predicting a trillion-dollar market cap within two to three years.

Palantir raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $3.89-3.90 billion from prior guidance of $3.74-3.76 billion. The company now expects adjusted free cash flow between $1.6-1.8 billion, up from previous guidance of $1.5-1.7 billion.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock