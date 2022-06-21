Geopolitical Tensions Are Risky For Some AI Companies, But Not Palantir Technologies, BofA Says

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR is poised to benefit from the rapid growth of in-demand artificial intelligence (AI) platforms in commercial and government end markets.

The Palantir Technologies Analyst: Bank of America Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.

The Palantir Technologies Thesis: The company’s dominant position in the AI-platform markets, differentiated solutions and first-mover advantages “should support more than 30% annual revenue expansion and improving profits in the midterm,” Perez Mora said.

"While geopolitical tensions pose a risk to worldwide software penetration, they are an opportunity for Palantir’s national security solutions in the U.S. and allied countries, as militaries and intel services will need enhanced data and logistics capabilities as soon as possible,” she added.

The current valuation of the stock does not reflect the military-intel exposure Palantir Technologies has garnered year to date, the analyst mentioned.

PLTR Price Action: Shares of Palantir Technologies had risen by more than 9% to $8.97 at the time of publication Tuesday.