Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and maintained a $1025 price target.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy notes 'With the market disproportionately punishing growth stocks in the past month, we believe an attractive entry point has emerged for Tesla.'

Levy expects 'both further volume growth and sustained margin strength for Tesla.'

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 4.3% higher at $882.74 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.