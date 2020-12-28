Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 28, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 10:04am   Comments
Downgrades

  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) from Overweight to Neutral. HMS Holdings earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HMS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.87 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.51.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PAE is set to $11.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, PAE's EPS was $0.11. The current stock performance of PAE shows a 52-week-high of $12.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.68.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on The RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for RMR Group is set to $45.00. RMR Group earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RMR Group shows a 52-week-high of $47.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.16.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:KNTE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kinnate Biopharma is set to $52.00. The current stock performance of Kinnate Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.00.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:KNTE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kinnate Biopharma is set to $60.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.14. Kinnate Biopharma closed at $38.00 at the end of the last trading period.
 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

