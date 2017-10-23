The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from 3 stars (Buy) issued 16 days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's upgrade comes on the heels of biotech's announcement that it would be discontinuing trials of its crohn's disease drug treatment. Following the news, analysts with Baird and Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock while a slew of others, including analysts with UBS and Barclays, lowered their outlook on the company.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Celgene is up at $144.39, which is above the average analyst price target of $140.50. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CELG in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for CELG Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Oct 2017 PiperJaffray Assumes Overweight Neutral Oct 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for CELG

