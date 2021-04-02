Ford Is As Good Of A Play As Any In EV Space, Castleark CIO Says
On CNBC's "The Exchange," Jerry Castellini appeared to discuss his playbook moving forward. Castellini is the president and chief investment officer of Castleark and he was asked about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which is up 38% this year.
"First of all, we think the S&P 500 is going to hit $4,500 in the next year," he said.
"You could buy Tesla today," Castellini said, "but you could also buy Ford at a tenth of its valuation, even up 38%, and participate in the electric vehicle phenomenon. You acknowledge that you are not in the market leader, but Ford is as good of a play as anything in that space."
F Price Action: Ford's stock is up 175.45% over a one-year period. The stock lost 0.65% in Thursday's session, closing at $12.17.
