Gap Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Gap, Inc. GAP will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 29.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period. Gap projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.42 billion, compared to $3.39 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Gap reported that its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of 16.5 cents per share.

Gap shares fell 0.7% to close at $28.24 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $33 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $22 to $33 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $26 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $19 to $29 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $29 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

