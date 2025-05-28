Salesforce Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Salesforce, Inc. CRM will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 28.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share, up from $2.44 per share in the year-ago period. Salesforce projects to report quarterly revenue at $9.75 billion, compared to $9.13 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Salesforce officially agreed to acquire Informatica for approximately $8 billion in equity value, net of Salesforce's current investment in Informatica.

Salesforce shares gained 1.5% to close at $277.19 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $320 to $300 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $367 to $350 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $335 to $320 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $425 to $380 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $400 to $315 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

