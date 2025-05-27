Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Okta Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Okta, Inc. OKTA will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share, up from 65 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Okta projects to report quarterly revenue at $680.08 million, compared to $617 million a year earlier.

On April 28, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that cybersecurity firm Okta will replace Berry Global Group Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400.

Okta shares fell 0.2% to close at $123.72 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $140 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $135 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $120 to $150 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $127 to $135 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $130 to $135 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%

Photo via Shutterstock