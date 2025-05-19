May 19, 2025 2:27 PM 1 min read

RBC Bearings Can Defy Macro Headwinds, Says Analyst, On Aerospace Strength, Tariff Resilience

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli revised the price forecast on RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC from $375 to $405, while keeping a Buy rating following the fourth quarter FY25 results reported on Friday.

The analyst reported adjusted EPS of $2.83 beating the consensus of $2.70, while sales of $437.7 million missed the consensus of $440.3 million.

The company expects first quarter sales of $424 million-$434 million versus street view of $437.11 million.

The analyst modestly increased the FY26 industrial revenue projections, considering the company’s proven ability to outperform the market, but remain somewhat cautious given the current macroeconomic environment.

Ciarmoli assumes that gross margin expansion of approximately 50-110 basis points in FY26 will be largely driven by the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) segment.

The analyst revised FY26 EPS estimates from $10.96 to $11.26 (versus consensus of $11.18) and sees FY26 EPS of $11.98.

Ciarmoli notes that tariff pressures are expected to have a minimal impact, and management believes they possess the ability to mitigate any headwinds.

RBC Price Action: RBC shares are up 2.09% at $375.85 at publication on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock

RBC Logo
RBCRBC Bearings Inc
$376.262.20%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.77
Growth
80.90
Quality
80.20
Value
15.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapPrice TargetReiterationBriefsExpert IdeasMichael CiarmoliTruist Securities
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved