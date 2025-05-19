Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli revised the price forecast on RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC from $375 to $405, while keeping a Buy rating following the fourth quarter FY25 results reported on Friday.

The analyst reported adjusted EPS of $2.83 beating the consensus of $2.70, while sales of $437.7 million missed the consensus of $440.3 million.

The company expects first quarter sales of $424 million-$434 million versus street view of $437.11 million.

The analyst modestly increased the FY26 industrial revenue projections, considering the company’s proven ability to outperform the market, but remain somewhat cautious given the current macroeconomic environment.

Ciarmoli assumes that gross margin expansion of approximately 50-110 basis points in FY26 will be largely driven by the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) segment.

The analyst revised FY26 EPS estimates from $10.96 to $11.26 (versus consensus of $11.18) and sees FY26 EPS of $11.98.

Ciarmoli notes that tariff pressures are expected to have a minimal impact, and management believes they possess the ability to mitigate any headwinds.

RBC Price Action: RBC shares are up 2.09% at $375.85 at publication on Monday.

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock