May 12, 2025 11:23 AM 2 min read

Simon Property Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, May 12.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share, up from 84 cents per share in the year-ago period. Simon Property projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.34 billion, compared to $1.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, Simon Property Group announced the retirement of its Independent Director Allan B. Hubbard.

Simon Property shares gained 0.1% to close at $163.19 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $195 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $160 to $172 on Sept. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $157.5 to $159 on Sept. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $147 to $158 on Aug. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Argus Research analyst Jacob Kilstein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $157 to $168 on June 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying SPG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SPG Logo
SPGSimon Property Group Inc
$169.693.98%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.85
Growth
49.08
Quality
89.55
Value
16.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasMost Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved