Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Hertz Global Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc HTZ will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, May 12.
Analysts expect the Estero, Florida-based company to report quarterly losses at 98 cents per share, versus year-ago losses of $1.28 per share in the year-ago period. Hertz Global projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.01 billion, compared to $2.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Pershing Square revealed in a regulatory filing last month that the firm purchased 12.71 million shares of Hertz as of Dec. 31, representing a stake of approximately 4.1%.
Hertz Global shares gained 7.7% to close at $6.72 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
- Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on Aug. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Perform rating on July 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
