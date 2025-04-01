BlackBerry Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

BlackBerry Limited BB will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, April 2.

Analysts expect the Waterloo, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share. BlackBerry projects quarterly revenue of $132.83 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, BlackBerry's QNX and Advantech announced an expanded collaboration to better serve their joint-customers across the embedded systems industry.

BlackBerry shares fell 3.8% to close at $3.77 on Monday.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $3.25 to $4 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst Daniel Chan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $3.25 to $4 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Photo via Shutterstock