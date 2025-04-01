Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Sportsman's Warehouse Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the West Jordan, Utah-based company to report a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse projects quarterly revenue of $328.67 million, compared to $370.39 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, Sportsman’s Warehouse disclosed that customers can now purchase suppressors online through its retail partnership with Silencer Central.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares fell 1.6% to close at $0.9941 on Monday.

Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $4 to $3 on Sept. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $4 to $2.5 on Sept. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

