Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lululemon Athletica Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, March 27.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.85 per share, up from $5.29 per share in the year-ago period. Lululemon projects quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, compared to $3.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analysts' revenue estimates in the third quarter, and has beaten estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Lululemon shares gained 0.1% to close at $337.79 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $380 to $330 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $380 to $500 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $440 to $495 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $378 to $411 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $428 to $437 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

