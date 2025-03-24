Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Core & Main Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. CNM will release its first-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, March 25.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share in the year-ago period. Core & Main projects quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, compared to $1.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 3, Core & Main reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.

Core & Main shares fell 0.5% to close at $48.27 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $43 to $56 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $50 to $57 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted the price target from $53 to $62 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $38 to $56 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $60 to $66 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

