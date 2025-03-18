March 18, 2025 4:28 AM 2 min read

Williams-Sonoma Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, March 19.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share, up from $2.72 per share in the year-ago period. Williams-Sonoma projects quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, compared to $2.28 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, 2024, Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and approved a $1 billion stock repurchase authorization.

Williams-Sonoma shares rose 4.5% to close at $175.00 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $170 to $224 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $195 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $185 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.
  • Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $135 to $175 on Nov. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $165 to $195 on Nov. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying WSM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
