Williams-Sonoma Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, March 19.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share, up from $2.72 per share in the year-ago period. Williams-Sonoma projects quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, compared to $2.28 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, 2024, Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and approved a $1 billion stock repurchase authorization.

Williams-Sonoma shares rose 4.5% to close at $175.00 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $170 to $224 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $195 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $185 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $135 to $175 on Nov. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $165 to $195 on Nov. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying WSM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: