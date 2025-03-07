BioNTech Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

BioNTech SE BNTX will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Monday, March 10.

Analysts expect the Mainz, Germany-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, down from $1.90 per share in the year-ago period. BioNTech projects quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, compared to $1.48 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on BioNTech's Investigational New Drug application (IND) and the related Phase 1/2a trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of an investigational RNA-based vaccine (BNT165e) for prevention of P. falciparum malaria in healthy malaria-naive adults.

BioNTech shares fell 3.4% to close at $110.83 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $172 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Maughan maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $171 to $171.44 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $124 to $122 on Nov. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $110 to $125 on Nov. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $93 to $145 on Sept. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

