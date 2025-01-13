M&T Bank Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

M&T Bank Corporation MTB will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share, up from $3.60 per share in the year-ago period. M&T Bank projects to report revenue of $2.34 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $2.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 6, M&T Bank named Krista Phillips as Chief Customer Officer.

M&T Bank shares fell 1.8% to close at $187.75 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $233 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Compass Point analyst David Rochester maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $250 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $205 to $221 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $215 to $223.5 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $205 to $243 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

