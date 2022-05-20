QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

7 Analysts On Palo Alto Networks Earnings: Upbeat Results Despite 'Continued Tough Supply Environment'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 11:50 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • There is optimism around the company being able to sustain a “high 20% FCF growth over the next few years.”
  • KeyBanc Captial Markets sees strong security demand in 2022 with Palo Alto executing well despite supply challenges.

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW reported revenues and earnings for its fiscal third-quarter ahead of expectations.

BofA Securities On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Tal Liani reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $650.

“Palo Alto Networks continues to draw strength from its new offerings with NGS ARR growing 65% YoY, a continuation of the 70%+ growth seen in the last two quarters,” Liani wrote in a note to clients. “FY22 guidance was raised across almost all metrics, with expectations for growth around both legacy and new areas,” he added.

BMO Capital Markets On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating for the company while reducing the price target from $685 to $615.

“PANW’s report offered many highlights that we think will support the shares even amid a turbulent tech tape, led by 40% y/y billings, RPO and FCF growth, and 65% y/ y NextGen Security ARR growth,” Bachman said. He expressed optimism around the company being able to sustain a “high 20% FCF growth over the next few years.”

JMP Securities On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating and a $620 price target for the company.

The company’s strong quarterly print and full-year guidance raise were driven by “the ongoing refresh of firewall appliances where demand continues to outstrip supply and the Cortex platform reaching $500M in ARR, all contributing to notable billings acceleration,” Walsh said in a note.

Wells Fargo On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Andrew Nowinski reiterated an Overweight rating and a price target of $700.

Palo Alto Networks reported “exceptionally strong” results, “highlighted by 65% Y/Y growth in Next-Gen ARR and 40% Y/Y growth in billings (highest in over 4 years),” Nowinski wrote. “While billings exceeded the consensus estimate by ~$200MM, management raised the billings guidance by ~$300MM,” he added.

“We also note that product revenue was solidly above consensus by 6%, driven by the start of a refresh cycle and market share gains. The company also continues to show solid profitability,” the Wells Fargo analyst further stated.

RBC Capital Markets On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform rating for the company while keeping the price target unchanged at $680.

“Outperformance was broad-based as accelerating demand trends continued to drive ongoing share and consolidation gains,” Hedberg said in a note. “Incremental share catalysts include an ongoing product refresh, balanced growth/ margins, GAAP profitability and reduced stock-based comp,” he added.

Raymond James On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Adam Tindle reiterated an Outperform rating and a $610 price target.

The company delivered upbeat results despite “a continued tough supply environment,” Tindle said.

“Active millionaire customer metrics remain healthy, growth in $5M+ deals was >70% y/y, and disclosures imply nearly half of G2K customers have purchased three pillars (Strata, Prisma, and Cortex),” the analyst wrote. He added, “This suggests incrementally more committed customers (and a stickier cash flow stream).”

KeyBanc Capital Markets On Palo Alto Networks: Analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating for the company while raising the price target from $610 to $630.

“Palo and Fortinet appear to be managing supply and taking share, growing revenue 29% and 34% this quarter, respectively, vs. Cisco security and Check Point both up 7%,” Turits wrote in a note. “We see strong security demand in 2022 with Palo executing well despite supply challenges, consolidating security spending, and expanding into cloud security,” he added.

PANW Price Action: Shares of Palo Alto Networks had risen by 8.85% to $475 at the time of publication Friday morning.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Adam TindleAndrew NowinskiBMO Capital MarketsBofA SecuritiesCybersecurityJMP SecuritiesKeith BachmanKeyBanc Capital MarketsMatthew HedbergMichael TuritsRaymond JamesRBC Capital MarketsTal LianiTrevor WalshWells FargoEarningsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTechTrading Ideas