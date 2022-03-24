Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) shares are trading significantly higher Thursday following bullish analyst coverage.
Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a $4.50 price target, which is well above current levels.
The company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on March 29.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions.
AMPE Price Action: Ampio has traded between 39 cents and $2 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 53.7% at 66 cents at time of publication.
Photo: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.
Latest Ratings for AMPE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2019
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2014
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jun 2014
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
