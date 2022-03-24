Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) shares are trading significantly higher Thursday following bullish analyst coverage.

Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a $4.50 price target, which is well above current levels.

The company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on March 29.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions.

AMPE Price Action: Ampio has traded between 39 cents and $2 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 53.7% at 66 cents at time of publication.

Photo: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.