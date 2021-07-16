fbpx
QQQ
-2.72
363.24
-0.75%
DIA
-2.97
352.91
-0.85%
SPY
-3.07
437.82
-0.71%

Why Maxar Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
July 16, 2021 10:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares are trading higher Friday morning after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $50 price target.

The Morgan Stanley analyst cited accelerating revenue growth and improving margins as a result of the company's planned WorldView Legion constellation of satellites, which are set to come online later this year. These satellites have the potential to increase revenue by about 10% by 2023, Sharpe said. 

Maxar Technologies is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results Aug. 4.

Price Action: Maxar Technologies has traded as high as $58.75 and as low as $15.60 over a 52-week period.

At the time of publication, the stock was up 6.7% at $35.34.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies, Sees 51% Upside

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies with Overweight Rating, Announces Price Target of $50

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe initiates coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) with a Overweight rating and announces Price Target of $50. read more

Baird Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $39

Baird analyst Peter Arment initiates coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $39. read more

B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $45

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein initiates coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $45. read more