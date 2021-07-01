fbpx
Why Diamondback Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 1, 2021 3:24 pm
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares are trading higher after Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Buy rating on the stock raised the price target from $115 to $126.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Diamondback's stock was trading about 6.1% higher at $99.66 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $102.53 and a 52-week low of $23.63.

