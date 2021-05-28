Why Veeva Systems Is Trading Higher Today
Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected earnings results and received price target increases from multiple analysts.
What Happened: Veeva Systems reported first-quarter earnings of 91 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $433.6 million, which beat the estimate of $410.03 million.
“The team’s focus on customer success and product excellence continues to drive Veeva’s outstanding results. Our innovations in data, software, and services are helping the industry move to a new digital-first model," said Peter Gassner, CEO of Veeva Systems.
Related Link: Veeva Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Analyst Assessment: On Friday, multiple analysts maintained their ratings and raised price targets on the stock:
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Veeva Systems with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $350 to $360.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained Veeva Systems with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $340 to $350.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained Veeva Systems with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $310 to $320.
- Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Veeva Systems with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $335 to $340.
Price Action: Veeva Systems traded as high as $325.54 and as low as $183.24 over a 52-week period.
At last check Friday, the stock was up 11.20% at $294.18.
Latest Ratings for VEEV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for VEEV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Brent Bracelin Peter Gassner Saket Kalia Stan ZlotskyPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas