Veeva Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.88% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $433,573,000 up by 28.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $410,030,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.85 and $0.86.

Q2 revenue expected between $450,000,000 and $452,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeva.com%2F&eventid=3081603&sessionid=1&key=BBBF78CD0AE390AF80EE56CF4A0CC7B7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $325.54

52-week low: $183.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.49%

Company Overview

Veeva is a leading supplier of software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offering addresses operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise and cloud-based platform to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems that have limited flexibility. As the vertical leader, Veeva innovates, increases wallet share at existing customers, and expands into other industries with similar regulations, protocols, and procedures, such as consumer goods, chemicals, and cosmetics.