Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher after multiple firms maintained their Buy ratings on the stock and raised their price targets.

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $120.

Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $100 to $120.

Caesars Entertainment includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets.

Caesars' stock was trading 4% higher at $100.69 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.20 and a 52-week low of $16.91.