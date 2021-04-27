 Skip to main content

Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher after multiple firms maintained their Buy ratings on the stock and raised their price targets.

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $120.

Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $100 to $120.

Caesars Entertainment includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets.

Caesars' stock was trading 4% higher at $100.69 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.20 and a 52-week low of $16.91.

Latest Ratings for CZR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CZR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

