Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher after multiple firms maintained their Buy ratings on the stock and raised their price targets.
Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $65 to $120.
Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained a Buy rating and raises the price target from $100 to $120.
Caesars Entertainment includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets.
Caesars' stock was trading 4% higher at $100.69 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.20 and a 52-week low of $16.91.
Latest Ratings for CZR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for CZR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas