5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 10:40am   Comments
  • Instinet cut Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $67 to $63. Starbucks shares closed at $54.87 on Thursday.
  • Needham & Company boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $175 to $200. Apple shares closed at $168.11 on Thursday.
  • Cowen cut the price target for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from $8 to $6. Pandora shares closed at $7.41 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) price target from $180 to $224. Arista shares closed at $181.17 on Thursday.
  • Cowen lowered the price target on Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from $80 to $75. Tableau Software shares closed at $82.17 on Thursday.

