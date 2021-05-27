Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $300 price target. RBC Capital listed Carvana as one of its top internet stocks.
Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues.
Carvana's stock was trading approximately 4.2% higher at $270 on Thursday. The company has a 52-week high of $323.39 and a 52-week low of $90.55.
Latest Ratings for CVNA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|May 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
